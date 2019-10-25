Murder accused resigns as Alliance Chancellor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chancellor of Alliance University Prof Sudhir G Angur, who was arrested by the RT Nagar police for the murder of the varsity’s former V-C Ayyappa Dore, has resigned from the position of Chancellor.

In his resignation letter, he is said to have refuted all the charges made against him. The resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors of the institution.

ln the interim, the board has authorised the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar (Examination and Evaluation), Dean (Alliance School of Business), Dean (Alliance School of Law) and Associate Dean (Alliance College of Engineering and Design) to manage the office of the Chancellor under its advice ..., a release from the private university stated.