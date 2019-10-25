Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Top netas, babus feasted on IMA corpse’

In 2018, after the RBI raised issues on the flawed LLP, the government handed over the matter to an assistant commissioner in the revenue department, for a thorough probe.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Mansoor Khan

Mohammed Mansoor Khan. (Photo | Youtube)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his statement before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), prime accused and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan reportedly said that several powerful and influential people had “feasted on the corpse of IMA like maggots” after it was “exposed” by the Reserve Bank of India in 2015, sources said. These influential people include some top politicians and bureaucrats in various departments in Karnataka.

Mansoor also alleged that he did not “voluntarily” flee the country in June, but was reportedly asked to leave for some time by some officers and politicians, who had benefited from the IMA fraud.

“Mansoor’s allegations cannot be taken at face value because he is an accused in the multi-crore fraud. His charges need to be investigated thoroughly,” said an officer. “He reportedly conceded to investigating agencies that his business module was flawed and that IMA had become an easy source of money for people in power, after the RBI raised concerns about its flawed functioning and investments.”

Mansoor was running a ‘halal’ investment company under the cover of a Limited Liability Partnership to reportedly evade scrutiny under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004.

“No appropriate action or in-depth investigation was taken up against the ponzi scheme firm even after the RBI first sent an alert in 2015, the Income Tax raid in 2017 and another alert by the RBI in 2018,” he charged.  

“In fact, in 2015, after the RBI’s notice, the government had stated that IMA or its directors cannot be prosecuted under the provisions of the KPIDFEA because it was an LLP company,” said the officer.
“Nothing moved even after a police investigation was ordered into the IMA fraud. They didn’t look deeper into the fraud because of obvious reasons. Mansoor has also alleged that Income Tax officers had also demanded their pound of flesh after the 2017 raid against IMA,” he added.

In 2018, after the RBI raised issues on the flawed LLP, the government handed over the matter to an assistant commissioner in the revenue department, for a thorough probe. “In November 2018, the department had issued a public notice, warning investors against IMA, following which Mansoor issued a public rejoinder and started releasing full page advertisements in newspapers. This itself could have set a multi-agency investigation into motion. The CID gave a report stating that it did not find any shortcomings and had not received any complaints from IMA partners/investors,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp