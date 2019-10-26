Home Cities Bengaluru

125 kg apple garland, 2K followers: DKS' reception causes heavy traffic jam in Bengaluru

DKS' supporters from various areas across the city received him at Sadahalli, Hunasamaranahalli Airforce bus stop, Jakkur, Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura. 

Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic in the city was affected till about 4 PM after close to 2000 followers gathered at the Bengaluru International Airport to welcome Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Saturday. 

The crowd had reportedly queued up for about 2 km leading to the airport premises to welcome DKS. The road had banners and flexes to welcome the Congress leader who was released on bail in a money laundering case on October 23. 

According to sources, Congress workers gave a grand welcome to D K Shivakumar with a mega 125 kg apple garland costing Rs 60,000. The garland was reportedly made in a day's time by 20 people. 

The airport road was choc-a-block with hundreds of bikes and cars stuck in the traffic. 

The rally that started from the airport continued till Sadahalli gate. The passengers who were returning to the city were stuck in the traffic for an hour.  

Traffic was affected around Yelahanka too.

