30 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Bengaluru, to be deported

By ANI

BENGALURU: City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without visa.

The officials have booked the defaulters under the Foreigners Act and have also initiated the deportation process.

On October 21, a Bangladeshi national carrying a fake passport was arrested while he was trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK) at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport. The accused was identified as Karthik Sarkar.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, 13 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border since Wednesday, a BSF statement said.

The immigrants were either trying to cross over from Bangladesh to India or vice versa with the help of touts, the statement said.

Four Bangladeshis were arrested from Basirhat, Gaighata on Thursday while trying to illegally sneak into the country from Bangladesh, the statement said.

Four others were also arrested from Hakimpur area while trying to cross the border illegally from India.

On Wednesday night, five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Jayantipur, Petrapole, Gaighata and Hingalganj while trying to cross the border from the neighbouring country.

So far in 2019, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 305 Indian and 1,364 Bangladeshi nationals for trying to illegally cross the international boundary.