‘Inform court if police officers transferred on demand of MLAs’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government and the Police Establishment Board to inform it whether they have acted on the letters of recommendation issued by some MLAs for transfer/retention of police officers in the state. The court also directed them to file objections giving assurance that they will ignore such recommendations, and transfers will be effected in accordance with law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued these directions after hearing public interest litigation filed by V Shashidhar, president of the Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha.

The court also directed the state government to inform how it was dealing with such recommendations from ministers and officers, and to look into the grievances raised by the petitioner in the representation submitted to the Assembly Speaker on the matter of transfer of police officers.

The petitioner questioned the transfer of police officials allegedly without following norms and based on recommendations of elected representatives.

Enclosing copies of the recommendation letters in support of his petition, the petitioner challenged the letters issued by MLAs seeking transfer of police officers to their respective places and the Chief Minister obliging the requests.

During the hearing, Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, argued that the police officers were being transferred against the directions of the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case and the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act.

According to the petition, the Police Establishment Board was set up to decide on transfers, promotions and other service-related matters of the Police Department. Any transfer before completion of a minimum tenure of one year should be done in consultation with the board.

However, police officers are transferred to a particular place based on the recommendations of MLAs. Despite the directions of the Supreme Court and the establishment of the board, there was interference of MLAs in the transfer of police officers, the petition stated.