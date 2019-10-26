Let there be light

Radeesh Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The festival of lights is here. From quaint fairy/rice lights in elegant shapes and soothing colours to traditional diyas, lighting is the most important aspect of Deepavali decor. Here are some ideas to light up your home in style.

Fairy lights/lanterns, candles and tea lights: What better way to create a warm and inviting ambience than with fairy lights. These popular fairy/rice lights are perfect to add a magical touch to your living room or balcony. The tea-light holders and lanterns offer you an exciting spectrum of options, from handmade ceramic to carved metal, glass and hanging lanterns and candle holders.

The quintessential candles in enticing new natural fragrances and chic containers are sure to incite your creativity in rendering a festive glow at home. All these lighting options present more than one enchanting way to illuminate your abode.