Let there be light

BENGALURU: The festival of lights is here. From quaint fairy/rice lights in elegant shapes and soothing colours to traditional diyas, lighting is the most important aspect of Deepavali decor. Here are some ideas to light up your home in style.
Fairy lights/lanterns, candles and tea lights: What better way to create a warm and inviting ambience than with fairy lights. These popular fairy/rice lights are perfect to add a magical touch to your living room or balcony. The tea-light holders and lanterns offer you an exciting spectrum of options, from handmade ceramic to carved metal, glass and hanging lanterns and candle holders.
The quintessential candles in enticing new natural fragrances and chic containers are sure to incite your creativity in rendering a festive glow at home. All these lighting options present more than one enchanting way to illuminate your abode.
- Scandinavian lights: This lighting design will never go out of style, that’s for sure! The Scandinavian design concept is primarily based on simplicity, minimalism and functionality. This combo makes them a hot favourite among the customers. Other common features of this design include use of white and pastel colour palette, and incorporation of elements like wood, enamelled aluminium and steel. What’s more, there are multiple options available in this design for pendant, floor, table and wall lamps. These fixtures are no-fuss and are easy to install and maintain. They emit style, elegance and of course, light!
- Distressed and rustic lamps: How about adding a rustic touch to your Deepavali decor? The weathered look and rustic character design on lighting fixtures are back in vogue, big time! The designs are inspired by nature, hence you’ll find them made with raw and unfinished elements. Also there’s a sense of age and distress in this design, which is depicted through worn-out, rusted or exposed elements. The contrast that these designs offer, look very appealing when matched with modern decor. It has the potential to mingle with the ambience and add to its character.
- Handcrafted sustainable/eco-friendly lights: As customers are becoming more aware of the impact on the environment, these eco-friendly lamps are making headlines. One can choose from a range of eco friendly lights made with materials such as banana fibre, faux concrete and cork. These elements do not harm the environment, rather these are natural waste materials that are by-products of other industrial processes. As the lamps are handcrafted with these elements, no two pieces look exactly the same. Thereby, giving each light its unique charm. The author is the founder and director, The Purple Turtles.