‘People have changed their ways of eating’

Published: 26th October 2019 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 

When are you happiest at work?
I am happiest when I reach the restaurant every morning and see the fresh produce available. What excites me is being able to sublimate them without removing their taste in order to give customers the pleasure of fresh food.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
There is a new trend of making people discover new wine producers through food pairings.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
Seeing that certain chefs use false names for certain dishes is a big disappointment nowadays.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
Each time I eat at a restaurant, I avoid all dishes containing cream and saturated fats.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
A chef cannot prepare a dish that he will not take pleasure in eating. 

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
I prefer pubs, gastropubs nowadays, as I like the atmosphere, environment and people who come to these places.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
I had just started as a trainee and confused sugar with salt, which was unfortunate for the veal stew at the time.

What is the best recent food trend?
People have changed their ways of eating. They are coming back to the farm-to-table concept, using more and more organic products, less meat and fish to protect future generations. People are much more into green now.
– Michelin Star Chef Stéphane Gaborieau, visiting chef to Ritz-Carlton Bangalore

