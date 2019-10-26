Runway trends decoded for your festive look

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The festive season is here and it’s time to upgrade your fashion and beauty quotient. The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 saw a trendy line-up of collections and looks perfect for the festive season. Here’s a round-up of fashion from the biggest designers of the industry and beauty decodes from the make up expert for Lakmé Fashion Week, Namrata Soni.

Statement blouses

This season, blouses made a huge fashion statement on the runway. Manish Malhotra showcased his range with blouses which were all about power dressing; blouses with power sleeves, shoulder pads were spotted in his collection. Chic looking peplum blouses were spotted in Riddhi Mehra’s collection and sweetheart necks created elegance in Anushree Reddy’s designs.

Beauty decode

A look which will go perfectly with a statement blouse. Get that dewy finish by using the highlighter and do up your eyes in a vibrant shade like a teal blue . Give your lips a nude shade.

Floral prints

This season, designers like Rajdeep Ranawat, Payal Singhal and Nachiket Barve showcased their collection where intricate floral panels along with large floral motifs created glamour.

Beauty decode

The latest beauty trend on the runway was a new interpretation of the colored graphic liner, which goes well with floral motifs. Use some bold eyeshadow colours and keep your face matte with sheer blush on the cheeks.

Ruffles

Chic looking ruffles were designer favorites. From dupattas to skirts to sleeves, ruffles added glamour to all the attires. Designs showcased by Kaveri, Gauri and Nainika and Divyarajvir among others were seen using ruffles.

Beauty decode

Go for a thin eyeliner and mascara. The stained lip in a pop color will add some vibrance while keeping the overall look fresh and minimal. A coral lip would go best with it.

Quirky draping; waist candy

Quirky sari draping is another new trend to look out for. Jayanti Reddy added a silver embellished waist candy to pink brocade sari with pleats pinned under the belt while Punit Balana paired a black embroidered belt with a grey sari and the drape secured around the neck; Padmaja had a saree drape with a knot in it.

Beauty decode

Go all quirky with an exaggerated wing and a strong brow to complement this fashion style. Smoke out the wing further to make it bolder. You could also stand out and complement the bold brows by contouring your face with shimmer. Choose a nude lip colour to complement the eyes.