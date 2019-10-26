Home Cities Bengaluru

Shun chemicals, go organic

Consumers becoming increasingly aware about the harmful effects of chemicals in beauty products has paved the way for natural beauty and homecare alternatives.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:34 AM

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Consumers becoming increasingly aware about the harmful effects of chemicals in beauty products has paved the way for natural beauty and homecare alternatives. And many Bengalureans are cashing in on this demand and have taken to crafting organic beauty and homecare products. 

Take the case of Smitha Kamath, who started making organic products following her daughter’s allergy. She started an initiative called Praanapoorna Collective in 2017, uses the least possible resources for packaging and transport. “The products are a combination of citrus peel bioenzyme and soapnuts that replace all chemical cleaners used in living spaces,” she says, adding that they are packed in repurposed bottles and reused paper. “We give discount to customers who return or bring their own containers,” adds Kamath. 

Meanwhile, Rishu Gandhi, proprietor of Mother Sparsh has been making babycare products with Ayurvedic ingredients from the last one-and-a-half years. She points to the eco-friendly and water-based wipes which are not just gentle on the skin, but also environment-friendly. “They don’t contain polyester and it is completely biodegradable,” she says.

Ally Matthan, owner of Areev believes that skin-care products should be as healthy as what one consumes. “Organic products are becoming more popular these days because people are aware of the chemicals that go in, and are consciously switching to natural products,” she says.

