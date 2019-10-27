After potty, citizens decorate potholes with lamps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After placing a commode on a pothole to draw the attention of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials in ST Bed in Koramanagala, the residents of Mahadevapura used a subtle, festive way to draw the corporation’s attention.

The residents kept diyas all-around an enormous pothole on the busy Channasandra Main Road at Atal Bihari Vajapayee junction. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a resident of Mahadevapura said, “Though there are many potholes on the poorly lit road, we chose the biggest one at the junction so that the BBMP has no problem finding it. We kept diyas all around the pothole on Saturday evening to celebrate the festival and to show light to the BBMP.”

A group of around 40 people, comprising members of Whitefield Rising and residents of Chennasandra, joined this diya operation. Traffic police officials also cooperated by not shooing away the silent protesters.

BBMP officials said that work on fixing potholes has started and is being hampered periodically because of the rain. Once the weather is clear, the potholes on the stretch will be fixed immediately. This is not the first time the locals have placed diyas around potholes. A similar drive was done last year too in other places, to draw the BBMP’s attention. BBMP had filled the potholes immediately, members of Whitefield Rising said.