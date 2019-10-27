BBMP tippers dump garbage in Sultanpet

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 27th October 2019 06:45 AM

A stinky lane in Sultanpet where BBMP tippers regularly dump garbage | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sultanpet, famously known as a place for getting a variety of weddings cards, is now being called  ‘garbagepet’.Most of the shop owners in Sultanpet say that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanara Palike’s (BBMP) auto tippers have been illegally dumping garbage for more than a year in different bylanes. They say they are losing out customers and facing losses as people are not willing to come due to the stench.

For motorists too, it is posing a problem. Those crossing the area are left with no choice but to pass by the garbage spot as the alternative route, Cottonpet Road, is completely dug up due to the ongoing TenderSure works.

“Many people have started to call the area ‘garbagepet’ or kachragalli as the place is filled with mounds of garbage. The BBMP tippers have been dumping garbage here. If we try to stop them, they say they have the authority to dump here. In fact, they assault us if we question them,” said a shop owner.

Rajan T, a commuter, said that while he was passing by the stretch around 4 pm on Saturday,  his bike skid and he fell. “Both wet and dry waste is dumped here. Garbage is all over the road and people have no choice but to pass it. The other roads are equally bad while Cottonpet road is fully dug up,” he said.
A wedding card dealer said, “Our sales have dropped sharply as nobody wants to come here with garbage all around. The whole place is stinking and with the rains it is getting even worse. I have started to close down my store early as I cannot bare the stench.”

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D said, “Once we get the GPS-tracking devices in the tippers and compactors, we will be able to monitor them. Meanwhile, we need to look into the issue and get it fixed. Illegal dumping is not allowed.”

Taj West End fined
BBMP health officials slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Taj West End for not segregating garbage and using banned plastic items. According to BBMP officials, this is the biggest haul so far. The officials have asked citizens to register a complaint or inform the BBMP about the use of banned plastic in star hotels, restaurants and malls.

BBMP starts fixing potholes
Making the most of the sunny days, amidst the rains, the BBMP started the exercise of filling potholes to meet the November 10 deadline of city being pothole-free. The BBMP started filling potholes in Mahadevapura zone and Guttahalli Circle. Earlier in the day, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar held a meeting with contractors and officials on the set deadline.

