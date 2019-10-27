Home Cities Bengaluru

HC tells woman to pay Rs 25k for filing false harassment case against ex-husband

The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a Mysuru-based woman for filing a false case against her former husband only to harass him.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a Mysuru-based woman for filing a false case against her former husband only to harass him. Quashing the criminal proceedings pending against the petitioner, Faisal Ahmed Khan, a resident of Hunsur in Mysuru district, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar recently imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Nazia Asma, a resident of Lashkar Mohalla in Mysuru.

“The complaint is full of unbelievable and self-contradicting allegations. All allegations in the complaint are omnibus in nature. Neither the prosecution nor the complainant have placed any other material which may suggest commission of any of the alleged criminal act/s by the petitioner. Therefore, it can be safely concluded that allegations against petitioner are designed to harass him,” the court said.

She had alleged that Khan and his family had demanded Rs 3 lakh and addition money to purchase a car.
Khan is a mechanical engineer working in Kuwait, UAE. He married Nazia in 2008 in Mysuru. The couple also had a daughter in 2009. When Nazia refused to move abroad with her husband Khan moved to Mysuru.

In 2011, Nazia left home on the pretext of her sister’s engagement ceremony but she did not return. Subsequently, she got another job in Bahrain and left the country alone in 2012. Nazia later filed a complaint against Khan and his family members at the Women’s Police Station at Mysuru, alleging harassment and demand for dowry.

In fact, Nazia suppressed her earlier marriage with Asif Farooqi while marrying Khan. She was respondent in a matrimonial case for restitution of conjugal rights initiated by her first husband. When Faisal questioned her about suppression of the fact, she filed the false complaint against him. Thereafter, she got married for the third time and also had a child.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court false harassment case
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp