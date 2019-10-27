History-sheeter attacks police; cops open fire, arrest him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A history-sheeter, who is also a notorious robber, was shot at by Peenya police on Saturday morning. Tension gripped Gangammanagudi as policemen chased the man and then shot him in the leg, before nabbing him.

The accused is Harish, a resident of Nandini Layout. He was involved in several crimes, including robbery and extortion. A senior police officer said that a week ago, a gang of four men, including Harish, stabbed a private company employee in Peenya and robbed his gold chain and mobile phone. The victim filed a case and police starting looking for Harish based on information shared by the victim.

On Saturday morning, inspector Muddukrishna and his team got a tip-off that Harish and one of his associates are planning a robbery in Abbigere. When police reached the spot, Harish left the scene on a bike while his associate ran away.

The police chased Harish till Gangammanagudi near the lake bund and constable Lakshminarayan and head constable Ravi went to nab him. Harish attacked the duo with a dagger in a bid of escape and Muddukrishna opened fire in the air to warn him. As Harish tried to attack the policemen again,



Muddukrishna opened fire at his leg and nabbed him. The injured policemen were treated at a hospital. Harish was shifted to Victoria Hospital and then taken into police custody.