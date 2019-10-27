Home Cities Bengaluru

History-sheeter attacks police; cops open fire, arrest him

The accused is Harish, a resident of Nandini Layout. He was involved in several crimes, including robbery and extortion.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A history-sheeter, who is also a notorious robber, was shot at by Peenya police on Saturday morning. Tension gripped Gangammanagudi as policemen chased the man and then shot him in the leg, before nabbing him.

The accused is Harish, a resident of Nandini Layout. He was involved in several crimes, including robbery and extortion. A senior police officer said that a week ago, a gang of four men, including Harish, stabbed a private company employee in Peenya and robbed his gold chain and mobile phone. The victim filed a case and police starting looking for Harish based on information shared by the victim.

On Saturday morning, inspector Muddukrishna and his team got a tip-off that Harish and one of his associates are planning a robbery in Abbigere. When police reached the spot, Harish left the scene on a bike while his associate ran away.

The police chased Harish till Gangammanagudi near the lake bund and constable Lakshminarayan and head constable Ravi went to nab him. Harish attacked the duo with a dagger in a bid of escape and Muddukrishna opened fire in the air to warn him. As Harish tried to attack the policemen again,

Muddukrishna opened fire at his leg and nabbed him. The injured policemen were treated at a hospital. Harish was shifted to Victoria Hospital and then taken into police custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
history-sheeter
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp