Home Cities Bengaluru

Blending the old and new

Rahul V  Mathew’s 14-piece artworks imagine a parallel universe, one where the subjects of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings from the 1800s find themselves living in modern-day Mumbai

Published: 29th October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Picture this: A young Krishna crying for fries instead of butter outside McDonald’s. A well-dressed Menaka and a naked Vishwamitra at a tailoring shop, presumably waiting to get clothes stitched for the saint. City-based artist Rahul V Mathew’s recent series transports you to a parallel universe of sorts, thanks to its blend of paintings made by Raja Ravi Varma in the late 1800s set against modern day contexts and backgrounds. 

The works are titled Varma’s Printing Press In Bombay, where the idea was “to see how the old and the new interact with each other,” says Mathew, 23, a recent graduate from Srishti College of Art, Design, and Technology, who now works as a designer with an online food delivery platform.

The impetus for the project came from his visit to Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village in Udupi, a museum that restores and preserves traditional buildings from different time periods. This is where he learnt about Varma’s printing press. “The press kicked off the mass production of art. It was located near Lonavala. Maharashtra, so, I thought of experimenting by setting them against modern-day Mumbai,” explains Mathew, who hails from Kochi.

It took him a day to work on each artwork of the 14-piece digital collage collection. The biggest challenge, he says, was putting the paintings in contexts where they could trigger a response from people. While the modern and traditional blend in each piece, a closer look shows that there’s a lot more at play. For example, the portrait of Krishna and Radha at a dhobi ghaat is captioned, ‘Radha I’ll wash the rest’.

“I wanted to drive subtle messages of social change through these works,” says Mathew, citing the example of the Kali painting, which comments on the nuisance of public spitting. “The piece with Menaka and Vishwamitra also comments on gender equality. It is acceptable for Vishwamitra to not don any clothes but the same is not allowed for Menaka. I then decided to place the two in a tailor’s shop and captioned it ‘Menaka getting Vishwamitra some clothes stitched’,” he adds.

The Kali artwork is the most popular, with 1,345 likes on Instagram, where Mathew shared his work. Calling it a ‘personal project’, he says he never saw it getting such an overwhelming response. “I just wanted people to connect with it,” says Mathew, adding that while he has no immediate plans to exhibit the series, he wouldn’t rule out the idea. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp