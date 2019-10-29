Couple, kids left stranded at Bengaluru airport for 12 hours 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Software engineers, S Karthick and V Vidhya, heading from Bengaluru to Pune to spend Diwali with a relative would never have dreamt of such a nightmarish start to their holiday. Due to a slight delay inside the airport due to their unwell daughter, the couple missed their flight as well as spent 12 hours at the airport waiting for the next one.

The couple, along with their nine-year-old daughter and five-and-a-half-year old son, had left their house at Sarjapur at 2.45am on October 26. With their flight 6E-408 scheduled at 5.25am, they had completed all security checks before 4.50am. Just as they were heading for boarding, the girl felt unwell and wanted to throw up. Vidhya took her to the washroom in the first floor.

Recounting their experience, Karthick told The New Indian Express, “We received a call from the airline stating that the boarding gates were being closed. I explained the situation and told them we were on our way to the gates.” The family then dashed to the gate on the ground floor but were able to reach two minutes after the gates were closed, he added.

IndiGo has a policy of closing its boarding gates 25 minutes prior to flight departure. “My wife was upset and explained our situation to the staffers. But they said nothing could be done,” he said.

The couple spent Rs 20,000 to buy tickets to Pune on the next flight, scheduled for 4 pm.

“We were at the airport for a whopping 12 hours with our kids and can’t tell you how miserable the experience is,” the couple said in a letter to IndiGo.

Karthik said he understood an airline had to adhere to its rules. “I agree we need to take a bit of the blame for going late. However, in case of exceptional circumstances, some consideration needs to be shown. I am highlighting this so that no other family undergoes a similar miserable experience,” he added.

An Indigo representative said, “We will definitely look into the issue and find out how we can help the family. As an airline we are responsive to passengers in any difficulty.”