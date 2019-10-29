Home Cities Bengaluru

DKS’ homecoming causes holidayers to miss flights 

Many couldn’t reach the airport on time due to traffic after the rally

Published: 29th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The chock-a-block traffic near the airport on Saturday | shriram b n

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday afternoon turned out to be a nightmare for airline staffers as well as passengers heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).due to a traffic gridlock at Devanahalli toll plaza from 12 noon. This was due to the supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar who went to the airport to receive him. 

The chock-a-block near the airport ensured that some airline crew heading to the airport on duty could not reach on time, said an official of a leading airline. 

“How can we run our flights when our crew themselves were late in reaching the airport as they got stuck at the toll plaza. We were forced to start many of our flights late,” he told The New Indian Express. 
It was not just the crew, many passengers too suffered delays en route with some even missing their flights. 

“We did our best to delay some flights when passengers called and informed us about the reason for the delay. But beyond a point, we cannot inconvenience other passengers. So, we were forced to leave behind a few passengers and take off,” he added. 

The passengers who missed the flight were allowed to board succeeding flights running in the same direction without additional charge, the official added. “It was truly a terrible situation for us particularly because the volume of passengers was very high because of the Deepavali season,” he said. 

Raksha Shetty, an irate passenger, tweeted, “Who is responsible for the ruckus caused by DKS’ roadshow near the airport? So many middle-class people like me ended up missing our flight. Seriously India?” Nicholas Wala, in a tweet, said, “Horrible state of affairs at Bangalore airport, arrival of #DKS, on bail and exits blocked by fans (for a leader on bail!!!), no taxi and vehicular traffic at all, every thing jammed.”

Another tweet blamed it all on the police saying, “How can @BlrCityPolice allow such a massive procession from blr airport to Congress hq. he is a accused who is out on bail. @BSYBJP y give permission for such a procession. when blr city is know to have traffic jam problems. grow a spine @BJP4Karnataka [sic]”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp