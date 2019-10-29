Home Cities Bengaluru

Firecrackers leave 40 people injured in just 2 days

Come Deepavali, the city sees a spike in the number of cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers.

A man lights firecrackers on the street . | (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Deepavali, the city sees a spike in the number of cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers. Despite hospitals and citizens groups spreading awareness on precautions to be taken, many still get injured, with children being the most affected. 

Between October 26-28 there were 40 cases of eye injuries during Deepavali. Minto Eye Hospital received about 16 cases of injuries, with the youngest patient being a two-year-old. 
The two-year-old, a resident of Mangendra block, injured himself due to flower pot. He sustained facial burns and an eye injury. However, doctors deemed it a simple injury. 

The most grievous case was of six-year-old Venkatesh from Mylasandra. He suffered burns around his eye due to a firecracker. “The spark went into his eye and caused burns. The boy’s eye underwent structural changes and retinal detachment. His chances of recovery are poor,” said Dr Sujatha Rathod, director of Minto Eye Hospital.

Narayana Nethralaya Super Speciality Eye Hospital got 15 cases in the past two days with 13 of them being children. “Most cases were of children who came in contact with flowerpots and sparklers. However they were all minor cases,” said a spokesperson from the hospital. 

Sankara Eye Hospital got 10 cases of people below 18, with all of them being injured by flower pots. Agarwal Eye Hospital saw one case of a 10-year-old from Banashankari who got injured by a bomb. 
At Ebisu Diagnostics and Eye Care Centre, Dr Raghu Nagaraju, senior consultant, Cornea and Refractive Surgery, saw two cases where the patients had moderate eye injuries and were given eye drops. 

