Karnataka HC okays annexe but no cutting trees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has at last permitted the construction of its Annexe Building in place of the old Election Commissioner’s office, between Press Club of Bengaluru and the old KGID building, as per the revised plan, without cutting any trees. Justice P S Dinesh Kumar allowed the petition filed by the Registrar General of the High Court.

The Registrar General had moved a petition seeking directions to construct the building, and to permit cutting 17 trees in the area. The petitioner’s counsel said PWD authorities had submitted a revised plan, which states that there was no need to cut the trees.