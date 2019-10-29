Home Cities Bengaluru

Mason blackmails, tries to rape woman

A mason allegedly tried to rape a 34-year-old woman in whose house he was carrying out renovation work.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mason allegedly tried to rape a 34-year-old woman in whose house he was carrying out renovation work. The accused, Muniraju (50), also secretly filmed her while she was bathing and blackmailed her for money, saying that he would upload her pictures and videos on social media.

The Channammanakere Acchukattu police arrested Muniraju and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. According to the complaint filed by Divya (name changed), a resident of Banashankari, Muniraju was working as a mason in her house. Soon he started seeking sexual favours from her and even tried to rape her when her husband was away. 

Divya reportedly did not inform her husband about the incident. Muniraju secretly filmed her bathing and changing clothes and started blackmailing her for money. When Divya refused to pay him, he threatened to upload her photos on social media, she said. 

Divya then informed her husband, a businessman. But when the husband confronted Muniraju, the latter threatened to kill their children if they did not pay up. 

On October 24, Divya was on her way to a temple when Muniraju followed her and tried to snatch her gold chain. Passersby caught Muniraju and handed him over to the police. Divya also alleged that Muniraju’s wife and son tried to assault her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp