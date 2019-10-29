Residents relieved as BBMP takes up work on Iblur Lake 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is celebration time for residents of Iblur, as after a five-year wait, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally conducted a lake encroachment drive. Members of Iblur Lake Trust, a citizen group, have been fighting for the cause.

“This was long due but it’s a good sign. There are pockets around the lake which need to be cleared as well, but this is a good start to develop and improve entire Iblur area,” says Kashinath Prabhu, a resident of the area.

Naresh Sadasivan of the Trust expressed relief on work finally getting done. “Yes, it’s been going on for five years. The only thing is that some court cases on encroachments are pending,” he told TNIE. Three court cases are still pending, with two of them going on for the past five years. Citizens also blame the revenue department, as their lawyers have not been appearing for hearings regularly, further prolonging the case.

“Phase 1 of the lake, which is rejuvenation, is complete. Phase 2 involves fencing the lake and installing a mini sewage treatment plant, a kalyani, and development of the park inside the lake,” Naresh explained. While Rs 1.5 crore was allotted for the lake, new funds are yet to come in. For now, BBMP might bring in the Iblur road development project along with the lake, to manage its funds.

According to BBMP Commissioner B H Anilkumar, the corporation is committed to the NGT and the Legislative Committee to remove lake encroachments.