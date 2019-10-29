Home Cities Bengaluru

Swaraj India general secretary held for ‘treason’

SI national president, Yogendra Yadav, told The New Indian Express that he was shocked to hear about his colleague’s arrest. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav addressing mediapersons in Chennai

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav addressing mediapersons in Chennai in this file photo | P Jawahar

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Raichur police arrested General-Secretary of Swaraj India (SI), Karnataka, and secretary, Gauri Media Trust, Doddipalya Narasimhamurthy, on charges of treason and criminal activities on October 25. 

“Narasimhamurthy is a Naxalite and a member of the proscribed outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). He has been absconding since 1994. There is a police dossier on him in Raichur district. He was arrested in Raichur,” said a senior police officer.

On October 24, Narasimhamurthy was invited as one of the main speakers at a seminar on ‘Alternate Media’ in Raichur where the police detained him. The next day, they issued a statement that he has been arrested. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody till November 6. SI slammed the police for “foisting trumped-up charges, which claim that Narasimhamurthy was absconding for the last 
20 years.”

SI national president, Yogendra Yadav, told The New Indian Express that he was shocked to hear about his colleague’s arrest. 

“I’ve known Narasimhamurthy for seven years as a public intellectual, journalist and one of most respected voices of civil society in Karnataka. As a colleague in Swaraj Abhiyan and Swaraj India, he is one person who stands for older ideologies; of the farmers, Dalits, Ambedkar and socialist Left movements,” said Yadav.

He questioned the police action against Narasimhamurthy, saying he has shared the stage with him on more than a dozen occasions in Karnataka between 2015 and till recently. Narasimhamurthy is considered a “well respected writer, who has for decades been openly and actively involved in public life and has been running ‘Nyayapatha’ and the Gauri Lankesh publications, which is brought out by the Gauri Media Trust,” said an SI spokesperson.

“If they had enough evidence against him, they could have arrested him earlier. His arrest has forced me to think that it is in line with attempts to silence social and political activists,” said Yadav.  
A police officer said, “There are several cases against Narasimhamurthy in Raichur. In 1994, 

a case was registered against him in Yapaldinni in Raichur rural district under The Arms Act and Sections 120 (B), 307, 385 and 386 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and extortion. In 2001, a case was registered against him in Netaji Nagar police station for attempt to murder and wrongful confinement of a person. In 2016, a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Narasimhamurthy in Jaiprakash Nagar in Bengaluru.”

The SI has demanded an “expeditious and fair investigation into the charges on Narasimhamurthy, following due process, and also that the pre-trial detention of Narasimhamurthy be stopped immediately as per the laws of the land,” the spokesperson added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaraj India
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp