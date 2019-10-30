Spl tatkal train to Hubballi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers due to the festive rush, a special train will be run one way between Yesvantpur and Hubballi on Wednesday.

According to an official release from South Western Railway, the Yesvantpur-Hubballi Tatkal Special Express (train no. 06519) will depart from Yesvantpur at 11 pm on October 30 and reach Hubbali at 7.50 am the next day.

The train will arrive/depart at these stations enroute at the following timings: Tumakuru: 12.03 am/12.05 am, Arsikere: 1.30 am/1.35 am, Kadur: 2.25 am/2.27 am, Davanagere: 4.25 am/4.27 am, Harihar: 4.45 am/4.47 am and Haveri at 6 am/6.02 am.

The special train will have a composition of one AC first class coach, one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, ten second class sleeper coaches, four second class coaches and luggage cum brake-van with generator, the release added.