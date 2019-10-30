Home Cities Bengaluru

Student says NEET coaching centre duped her of Rs 60,000

A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Atlanta Bengaluru NEET Academy, alleging that the centre did not conduct classes even after she paid the fee for the course.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

elections, cash

For representational purposes

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Atlanta Bengaluru NEET Academy, alleging that the centre did not conduct classes even after she paid the fee for the course. She alleged that the management had also shifted the classes to the Bengaluru rural area without informing. When she asked for a refund, she alleged that the management threatened her. However, according to the centre, the complainant is the only one facing problems with the new location. Mahadevpura police have taken up the case.

According to complaint filed by Shoba B Kurabeta, a resident of Dasappa Layout in Ramamurthynagar, she had got admission at the centre in Pai Layout, but the management and directors - Mahesh, Hanna Samson and Praveen — have cheated her of Rs 60,000.

Shoba told police that she paid Rs 60,000 after getting admission on June 8. She says the owner of the centre, Mahesh, had promised to conduct the classes in Pai Layout, but without prior notice, they shifted classes to Avalahalli. She further alleged that for the last two months, Physics and Chemistry classes are not being conducted regularly, and when she asked Mahesh about this, he apparently abused her. When she asked for a refund, the management refused and threatened her.  

Hanna Samson, MD, told The New India Express, “The allegations are incorrect. There are 44 students at the coaching centre, but only this student has issues. I agree that we shifted the centre, but only after informing students individually.”

Hanna added, “This particular student has been asking for a refund from the third day after classes began, citing inability to follow English spoken in the class.”

On classes not being conducted properly, she said one of the faculty members’ father passed away, so he was on leave. “The girl’s brother claims to be a member of a political party, and demanded a refund of Rs 60,000. We agreed to pay Rs 15,000, as we have already spent money on her,” she said, adding, “They even wrote bad reviews on social media, and now have gone to the police too.” Police said, “We called both parties to sort out the issue, but the girl wants a refund.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp