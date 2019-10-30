Unveiling the mask

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a few hours to go for Halloween, retailers both online and offline are cashing in on revellers. The American spook-fest with Celtic origins, is fast becoming a much awaited date on Bengaluru’s calendar. Multinational companies, residential communities and the pub city’s night clubs, are going the extra mile in terms of customised costumes and food to celebrate the festivity on October 31. Ashim Mallik, chief of advertising at Mingle, a startup, says: “During Halloween, we dress in spooky costumes, drink punch and play various games like the ‘Pumpkin patch hunter’, ‘Wrap the mummy in a box’ at work.”Here, we tell you what’s in and what’s not this year:

Parents concerned about candy consumption

As you would probably expect, candies and costumes fly off shelves during this season. However, according to Kirthan Raju B, owner of a candy store in Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, “candy is definitely the most popular item people buy for Halloween, but doesn’t account for most of the Halloween spending.” “One of the reasons for that is parents being increasingly concerned about their kid’s gluten, nuts and sugar consumption,” he says, adding, “Ninety five per cent of people who buy candy spend less than the rest of those who buy Halloween costumes.”

Millennials opt for DIY dresses

Unlike earlier, Bengalureans don’t just wear masks, but spend a lot of time on elaborate DIY costumes. The popular themes this year are Avengers, PUBG Joker, Manga and DC characters. “People are really excited to dress up in their pumpkin suits, ghostbuster outfits or a witch with the most awesome pointy hat and magical wand,” says Monica Paul, an undergraduate student.People are also spending more on streamers, ghoulish cardboard cutouts, plastic cauldrons, dangling skeletons, perpetually hissing black cats and other creative home decor.

Specially-curated dishes

While Halloween costumes and decorations are important, specially-curated food is taking centre stage. Instead of settling for the usual go-to appetisers, restaurants are thinking out-of-the-box to come up with innovative dining options. Smaaash and Bangalore Pub Exchange are offering dishes such as Spider Bite Pizza, Scary Farm Pizza, Halloween Spirit Pizza and Coffin Soul Pizza. Shots like Scary Marry Syringes and Bloody Milkshake are on the cocktail menu.

