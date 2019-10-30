Home Cities Bengaluru

Unveiling the mask

With just a few hours to go for Halloween, retailers both online and offline are cashing in on revellers.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a few hours to go for Halloween, retailers both online and offline are cashing in on revellers. The American spook-fest with Celtic origins, is fast becoming a much awaited date on Bengaluru’s calendar. Multinational companies, residential communities and the pub city’s night clubs, are going the extra mile in terms of customised costumes and food to celebrate the festivity on October 31. Ashim Mallik, chief of advertising at Mingle, a startup, says: “During Halloween, we dress in spooky costumes, drink punch and play various games like the ‘Pumpkin patch hunter’, ‘Wrap the mummy in a box’ at work.”Here, we tell you what’s in and what’s not this year:

Parents concerned about candy consumption
As you would probably expect, candies and costumes fly off shelves during this season. However, according to Kirthan Raju B, owner of a candy store in Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, “candy is definitely the most popular item people buy for Halloween, but doesn’t account for most of the Halloween spending.” “One of the reasons for that is parents being increasingly concerned about their kid’s gluten, nuts and sugar consumption,” he says, adding, “Ninety five per cent of people who buy candy spend less than the rest of those who buy Halloween costumes.”

Millennials opt for DIY dresses
Unlike earlier, Bengalureans don’t just wear masks, but spend a lot of time on elaborate DIY costumes. The popular themes this year are Avengers, PUBG Joker, Manga and DC characters. “People are really excited to dress up in their pumpkin suits, ghostbuster outfits or a witch with the most awesome pointy hat and magical wand,” says Monica Paul, an undergraduate student.People are also spending more on streamers, ghoulish cardboard cutouts, plastic cauldrons, dangling skeletons, perpetually hissing black cats and other creative home decor.  

Specially-curated dishes
While Halloween costumes and decorations are important, specially-curated food is taking centre stage.  Instead of settling for the usual go-to appetisers, restaurants are thinking out-of-the-box to come up with innovative dining options. Smaaash and Bangalore Pub Exchange are offering dishes such as Spider Bite Pizza, Scary Farm Pizza, Halloween Spirit Pizza and Coffin Soul Pizza. Shots like Scary Marry Syringes and Bloody Milkshake are on the cocktail menu.

Ahead of Halloween, here’s how Bengalureans are getting ready with ghoulish costumes and ghastly treats

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp