Home Cities Bengaluru

20 days after ‘suicide’ of Congress leader’s aide, probe yet to begin 

Forensic labs are yet to submit reports as police have not pursued the case

Published: 31st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh, personal assistant to Congress leader G Parameshwara

Ramesh, personal assistant to Congress leader G Parameshwara

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The truth behind the alleged suicide of Ramesh, personal assistant to Congress leader G Parameshwara, will reportedly take some time to be out. It’s close to 20 days since Ramesh allegedly ended his life on October 12 by hanging from a tree in the Sports Authority of India grounds in Jnana Bharathi police station limits, but the investigation in the case has not moved an inch to rule out any possible foul play. Jnana Bharathi police had registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 

Ramesh’s autopsy was conducted at Victoria Hospital, which reportedly stated that his death was due to asphyxiation because of hanging. The police had sent viscera samples and the suicide note to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination after some days.

“The FSL is yet to submit the histopathology report. The laboratory is piled with work and unless the police show some sense of urgency the laboratory will take some time to conduct the forensic examination of the viscera. The investigating officer has not pressed for the histopathology report,” an FSL source said.
Ramesh’s suicide came as a shock to his family. The income tax raids against former deputy chief minister Parameshwara had concluded at 2.45am on the day. Ramesh had left for home only after the tax officers left Parameshwara’s house in Sadashivanagar. “Ramesh’s body was found hanging by a pair of brown trousers, which suggested a sense of urgency and panic,” an official source said.  

Ramesh left behind a suicide note in which he had stated that he was embarrassed by the income tax raids (against Parameshwara in the medical seat scam in the two colleges run by his trust). 

On October 10, the Directorate of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa, had begun search and seizure operations at 30 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Rajasthan linked to the medical seat scam in three colleges - Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre. All these colleges belong to Sri Siddhartha Education Trust, of which Parameshwara is the main trustee. Raid was also carried out at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research in Kolar, which is associated with former nonagenarian Congress leader R L Jalappa. 
“The DGIT investigation in the medical seat scam in Karnataka is underway,” an I-T officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara congress Ramesh
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp