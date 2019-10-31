Home Cities Bengaluru

An evening with the Silvers

Silver Talkies brings more surprises and proves that the young spirited ‘seenagers’ are no less and can set the ramp on fire.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Silver Talkies brings more surprises and proves that the young spirited ‘seenagers’ are no less and can set the ramp on fire. As everyone celebrates active ageing this November 5, Silver Talkies expects all to join for the special evening curated by silver members - ‘Let’s Get Social’ at Bangalore International Centre. Here, one can experience the charisma of the silver years in an evening laced with energy, excitement, laughter, dance, conversation, fashion show and music. 

The gala evening will kick-off with ‘dancing off those years’, a line dance performance by Silver Talkies’ Socialites led by senior dancer, Valentine Ward. The twists to feet tapping music by 60+ dancers will be followed by a panel discussion on active ageing practices, the most affordable and effective form of preventive healthcare. Panellists from a diverse range of professions, passions and areas of interest will throw light on various aspects of active ageing and how it can be the apple a day therapy to keep ageing at bay. 

The party will start after the panel discussion. Silver Showcase will present a dazzling fashion show by the 60+ super enthusiastic models from social-engagement clubs - Silver Talkies Social and Silver Talkies Adda, flaunting dresses by Timri, choreographed by Reshma Sachdev Rajpal and styled by Aparna Viplov Rao. 

The event is being organized by Silver Talkies, the social engagement platform for 55+ on November 5 at Bangalore International Centre,Domlur.

