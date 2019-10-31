Building Bengaluru’s music scene

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to the staging of live acts in the city, Bengaluru’s once very prominent independent scene has taken a beating in recent time, resulting in a reduced number of venues and prominent spaces for music. After a successful debut edition which saw the city’s first concert at a skatepark, The Sxene is back in town with a focus on providing a music space for artistes and audiences.

“We don’t want to revolt while affecting someone else and the idea is to build things with the freedom and space we have. We are against the live music ban and have followed every regulation to make this happen. For us, the whole movement is about getting people to listen to original music and to help refine the culture,” says Andrew Sabu, managing director, Reck.

The day-long festival will witness a host of independent acts from across the country with the likes of genre-bending trio ‘DCF_Shapes’, electronic producer & dj ‘CHRMS’, veteran bassist hashbass, neo-soul and hip-hop band ‘T.ill Apes’, rapper-lyricist ‘HanuMankind’ , DJ-producer-guitarist ‘Doc.Awes’, R&B singer-songwriter ‘Ramya Pothuri’ and producer-singer ‘JBABE’. Speaking about the event, Rapper Hanumankind stated that the initiative would be refreshing for the music scene in general because of the audience it will be bring out. He further added, “ Any major city in the country requires the perfect environment for people to connect with the music and this is a great approach. This also shows that there are still people who really want the music scene in the city to thrive because Bengaluru, of all cities, was hit hard by this situation.”

Apart from the musical extravaganza, the festival will also witness a visual artist showcase with likes of Svojas Chari and Vibhav Singh along with attractions such as beer pong, poi-spinning workshop, artist stalls, live tattoo station and tricklining to indulge in. “We know about the music ban in the city and I think the city has been through a lot of this over the last decade. For musicians and music lovers in the city to see something like this sends out a strong message to the community. This is a big stand in itself,” says Bharath Kumar from DCF Shapes.

The Sxene presented by Reck will be performing in the city on November 9 at The Neighborhood, Sahakar Nagar.