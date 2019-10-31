Home Cities Bengaluru

Can’t accept tall claims on unauthorised illegal structures: High Court 

Going by the list submitted by the state, the court said it is clear that the number of constructions identified post September 29, 2009 are 1,240. It is claimed that 994 of them are demolished. 

Published: 31st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the state government has failed to implement the Supreme Court’s directives to demolish all unauthorised religious structures in public places, the Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit in three weeks setting out a time-bound programme. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued the direction after noticing the ‘tall claim’ made by the state government in its statement submitted to the court based on the data of unauthorised religious structures collected by the  Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned. It said it can’t accept such tall claims.

In the affidavit, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner made ‘tall claim’ that there was not even a single unauthorised religious structure after September 21, 2009. (Actual date is September 29, 2009)
Pointing out the false date, the court said that the government is unaware of what has to be done after the SC orders. So, the Chief Secretary should also tell the reasons why the wrong date was mentioned, the court ordered. 

Going by the list submitted by the state, the court said it is clear that the number of constructions identified post September 29, 2009 are 1,240. It is claimed that 994 of them are demolished. It said the BBMP Commissioner should file a fresh report.

HC directs survey of govt hostels 
Taking serious note of the electrocution of students at a government run hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal, the Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the state to conduct a survey of government hostels. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction after hearing the suo motu PIL registered by the court based on a letter written by the All Indian Lawyers Union. 

‘Hike compensation’
The court also asked the state government to consider increasing the compensation amount to be given to the parents of the deceased students. The compensation as of now is Rs 5 lakh. The court directed the state to place on record the documents regarding shifting of the hostel where five students were electrocuted. The hearing was adjourned to December 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp