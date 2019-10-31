CCB cops crack 105 cases, arrest 568

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have cracked 105 cases in the last three months and recovered stolen property worth Rs 4.5 crore. As many as 568 accused people have been arrested.

The fraud and misappropriation squad arrested a gang of 11 people for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 1.50 crore. A case was registered in RMC Yard police station. The police later recovered Rs 30 lakh cash from the accused.

Meanwhile, officials of the homicide and burglary squad of the CCB arrested a notorious burglar and cracked 14 cases. The accused is Srinivas alias Pappu. Police recovered nearly one kg of gold jewellery from him.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, said the police had prepared a list of 111 notorious history-sheeters across the city. “We have identified them and soon they will be booked under the stringent Goonda Act. The process was done at the police station level and four of them have already been detained under the Goonda Act,” he added.