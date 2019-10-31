Duo locks up senior citizens, decamps with cash, jewellery  

Home Cities Bengaluru

Three senior citizens, including two women, had a nightmarish experience in their house in MCECHS Layout in Sampigehalli police limits.

BENGALURU: Three senior citizens, including two women, had a nightmarish experience in their house in MCECHS Layout in Sampigehalli police limits. Two masked men barged into the house early Monday morning, and looted valuables worth Rs 13.5 lakh after assaulting one of the women. They locked them in the master bedroom and fled.

According to a complaint filed by Srinivas Gowda, 65, the men were 25-30 years old and their faces were covered with mufflers. They entered their house and assaulted his wife on her head with an iron bar, threatened him and his mother-in-law, and took away jewellery and cash from the house. On Sunday, the family had celebrated Deepavali. Around 1am, Srinivas’s son Anand Gowda, who owns a private detective agency, went to his friend’s house in the next lane. Anand latched the door and gate from outside. 

Around 2.30am, the two men entered the master bedroom, where Srinivas’s wife was fast asleep, and woke her up. They asked her for the keys to the almirah, and told the woman not to make a noise. They spotted her gold mangalsutra and snatched it. Hearing the commotion, her mother and Srinivas got up and ran into the bedroom. The men hit Srinivas’s wife on her head, and warned them that if they make a noise, the attack could get brutal. Srinivas gave them the key to the almirah, and removed the jewellery and cash, then asked for the keys to the almirah in the adjacent room.

They broke one mobile, took away another one, and locked the trio in the master bedroom. They then went into the next room and stole gold and diamond jewellery and a camera, and fled.
The incident came to light around 4.30am, when Anand returned home. He found the door open and their two dogs barking in the compound. Realising that the house had been burgled, Anand called his friend and opened the door to the master bedroom to release his parents and grandmother.

An investigating officer told TNIE that according to the victims, the muggers were in their twenties and spoke in the local language. “We found some clues and registered a case of robbery. We have formed a team to nab the burglars.” The men took away four gold chains, a necklace, a diamond ring, a Sony A73 camera, Rs 1.77 lakh in cash and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the officer added. 

