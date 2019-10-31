Missing home food? Now, you can get it delivered to your doorstep

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No matter how good the food is that you order from any luxury hotel, mom’s food remains the most favourite for everyone. A new online food delivery platform, JustMyRoots, is mitigating the painpoints of city dwellers who are away from their hometowns by providing direct-from-home service, where they deliver food cooked at home or your favourite restaurant in your native city.

Yes, you heard it right. The team will pick up food from home, pack it in safe containers and deliver it to your place in another city. You can also order food from the nearby restaurants in your hometown.

Promita Sengupta, director and co-founder, JustMyRoots.com, said, “We have perfected the art of interstate perishable food delivery without adding preservatives or freezing the food. We have also tied up with many heritage and modern eateries in different parts of the country, so people can order food from their favourite hometown restaurant.” The company’s cold chain logistics keeps food between 5-8° Celsius.

The direct-from-home service is currently available in select cities like Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

The conditions for the delivery is that the food should be at least 1 kg in weight. The prices start from `299, along with different pickup and packaging charges according to the destinations involved.