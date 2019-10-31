Home Cities Bengaluru

‘They don’t make them like Justice Venkatachala anymore’

Ex-Lokayukta Venkatachala was a people’s hero and never cowed down to threats

Published: 31st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Venkatachala

Justice Venkatachala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unflinching ethics, uprightness and honesty — these were the common words family, former colleagues and other well-wishers used to describe Justice Venkatachala, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, and former Lokayukta of Karnataka. He passed away on Wednesday after accidentally falling down while getting up in the morning.

He reportedly recovered from a brain hemorrhage only two months ago, and had for a long time followed a disciplined daily routine. 

“He was a man of ethics and nobody was able to influence or bribe him. We all looked up to him. Government officials would shake when he entered the room. He had received several threats but never cowed down to them. They don’t make them like him anymore,” his niece Prabha told TNIE at his residence. 

“He set an example and gave the message that with perseverance and honesty, you could reach heights. With his family, he was very affectionate and enquired about everyone. He followed a strict routine in his personal life, walking daily in Ramana Maharshi Park for decades, stopping only recently,” she said. 
Vinod, an advocate at the Karnataka High Court who is also from his native village in Mulbagal, Kolar district, said, “He was very fond of people from the villages and wanted them to grow. He wanted villages to be developed, having come from one himself. He got so many children from his village educated, irrespective of whether they were related to him or not. He would support anyone who studied well and showed promise.”

Harish, another advocate from the same village, said, “Each year, he would donate socks, shoes, uniforms, books, toys and playthings to government schools, from nursery to high school level in five or six villages in Mulbagal.”

“He did all this without publicity. He would send a tailor to get the measurement of each child, to ensure they got the right fit,” Vinod added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Venkatachala
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp