STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A new turn of events

From podcasts to Instagram live events… Here  is how event spaces are reinventing the way Bengalureans continue to get their dose of art and culture

Published: 01st April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once known to be the hub for all things art and culture in the city, event spaces are now donning an empty look. The turn of events due to COVID-19 pandemic has now led to such venues looking at new ways to connect with people. For instance, the Bangalore International Centre recently launched BIC Talks – a podcast platform that aims to keep alive its ethos of informing and engaging with listeners.

“With 25 physical events a month, we always had our hands full. Now is a good time to focus on things we always wanted to do but didn’t,” says V Ravichandar, honorary director. Currently, two podcasts are out on BIC’s website, and by the coming Sunday, the number of episodes would go up to five. “Our initial episodes, like the one we released with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, will be related to COVID-19 because that is what is topical. But we will also have podcasts on the same areas that our physical events cover – history, literature, politics, foreign policy, economics, the environment, etc,” adds Ravichandar, who adds that the platform will carry on even once normal programming resumes post the lockdown.

The Bohemian House, on the other hand, held an online version of the events they usually conduct at their space. “We had three artistes – across music, art and dance – have an interactive Instagram Live session with our community. The response was good enough for us to consider doing this every Sunday till the lockdown ends,” says Manogna Murari, TBH’s creative events associate. Agrees Gautam Aildas, creative community manager, who says the live event (where each artiste got a 30-minute slot) saw participation from about 40-50 people. “Our offline events usually have 20 participants,” he adds.

After a week of settling down into a new way of life with the quarantine, Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices too decided to test waters with online versions of workshops. As a trial run, they held a breathwork workshop in association with a certified practitioner, an event which was originally meant to be a six-day workshop at their space. “We only did a basic session online, more to use it as a centering practice during these tough times. We are considering doing more such initiatives but it takes some getting used to,” says marketing manager Maitreyee Joshi, who adds that they are already offering online classes on yoga, mobility training and one-on-one technique classes with their instructors.

Maureen Gonsalves, cultural coordinator at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, reveals that the language courses offered by the institute have gone online. While there are plans to introduce online events, these are yet to take shape. “The events would take different forms: live or recorded lectures, panel discussions, hackathons, seminars, virtual tours, online exhibitions, concerts, screenings, etc. The possibilities are actually limited only by technology,” says Gonsalves.While these event hubs have been hit in terms of revenue, they are not focusing on recovering from that loss at the moment. As Aildas puts it, “The main aim right now is to continue interacting with the creative community. Revenue is secondary.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp