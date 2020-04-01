A new turn of events

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once known to be the hub for all things art and culture in the city, event spaces are now donning an empty look. The turn of events due to COVID-19 pandemic has now led to such venues looking at new ways to connect with people. For instance, the Bangalore International Centre recently launched BIC Talks – a podcast platform that aims to keep alive its ethos of informing and engaging with listeners.

“With 25 physical events a month, we always had our hands full. Now is a good time to focus on things we always wanted to do but didn’t,” says V Ravichandar, honorary director. Currently, two podcasts are out on BIC’s website, and by the coming Sunday, the number of episodes would go up to five. “Our initial episodes, like the one we released with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, will be related to COVID-19 because that is what is topical. But we will also have podcasts on the same areas that our physical events cover – history, literature, politics, foreign policy, economics, the environment, etc,” adds Ravichandar, who adds that the platform will carry on even once normal programming resumes post the lockdown.

The Bohemian House, on the other hand, held an online version of the events they usually conduct at their space. “We had three artistes – across music, art and dance – have an interactive Instagram Live session with our community. The response was good enough for us to consider doing this every Sunday till the lockdown ends,” says Manogna Murari, TBH’s creative events associate. Agrees Gautam Aildas, creative community manager, who says the live event (where each artiste got a 30-minute slot) saw participation from about 40-50 people. “Our offline events usually have 20 participants,” he adds.

After a week of settling down into a new way of life with the quarantine, Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices too decided to test waters with online versions of workshops. As a trial run, they held a breathwork workshop in association with a certified practitioner, an event which was originally meant to be a six-day workshop at their space. “We only did a basic session online, more to use it as a centering practice during these tough times. We are considering doing more such initiatives but it takes some getting used to,” says marketing manager Maitreyee Joshi, who adds that they are already offering online classes on yoga, mobility training and one-on-one technique classes with their instructors.

Maureen Gonsalves, cultural coordinator at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, reveals that the language courses offered by the institute have gone online. While there are plans to introduce online events, these are yet to take shape. “The events would take different forms: live or recorded lectures, panel discussions, hackathons, seminars, virtual tours, online exhibitions, concerts, screenings, etc. The possibilities are actually limited only by technology,” says Gonsalves.While these event hubs have been hit in terms of revenue, they are not focusing on recovering from that loss at the moment. As Aildas puts it, “The main aim right now is to continue interacting with the creative community. Revenue is secondary.”