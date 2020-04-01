Giving back during crisis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the ongoing lockdown leaving scores of daily wage workers and the underprivileged without food and shelter, three Bengalurean businessmen have come together aiming to put a halt to the starvation. Venkat K Narayana, CEO, Prestige Group, Juggy Marwaha, executive MD, JLL India and K Ganesh, co-founder, Big Basket have launched the initiative ‘Feed My Bangalore’ with a plan to serve 10,000 – 15,000 meals every day to daily wagers, underprivileged and homeless children and frontline workers.

The initiative which started on March 27 aims to provide 3 lakh meals by the end of the lockdown period in Bengaluru and has already provided close to 23,000 meals. Adding to this, Narayana said, “India is overpopulated with 269 million people still living below the poverty line. Given the density of population, social distancing is a luxury for most.

The government is doing the best they can, but it’s not going to be enough. We as conscious citizens need to do our bit too. As I keep hearing my two-year old son reiterate at home, ‘Sharing is caring’ and that has to be our motto for this crisis.”