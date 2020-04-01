Protect pourakarmikas from COVID: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court said the state government should ensure the protection of pourakarmikas who to collect waste from homes where people have been quarantined.

During a special sitting held to respond to letters received by the registrar for the protection of pourakarmikas, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna asked the state to respond on April 3, 2020.

“The state government has plenary powers under municipal laws to issue directions to all categories of municipal authorities. We expect the government to exercise such powers and issue directions to municipal bodies to protect the interests of pourakarmikas,” the bench said, adding that arranging transport for pourakarmikas was of vital importance.

“Every pourakarmika must be provided with safety equipment. Especially in the light of the fact that in the present circumstances, pourakarmikas are playing a vital role,” the bench said.

The state must ensure that pourakarmikas be provided breakfast at mustering centres as the duty timings are now restricted to 6.30am to 10.30am.In a written statement, the BBMP claimed it provided safety equipment to pourakarmikas. However, it was disputed by the petitioner’s counsel.