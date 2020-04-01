By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tough times don’t last, tough people do – I remember reading it somewhere. The Covid-19 pandemic is, perhaps, the toughest challenge that most of us have faced in our lives. The public health scenario calls for difficult decisions, interim inconveniences, and immense faith. Asking 1.3 billion people to stay home for 21 days cannot be easy.

PC Musthafa

Co-founder and CEO,

iD Fresh Food

Yet in this critical stage of our fight against the novel coronavirus, we need to step up precautionary measures. India is learning from the mistakes of other countries and adopting practices that will help control the current crisis.

While the governments, doctors, researchers and workforce on the frontlines of this epic battle are doing their best, each one of us needs to do our bit too. If we do not pay heed now, the consequences of the outbreak can be far worse than our worst nightmare. Let’s stay home, let’s stay safe, let’s flatten the curve.