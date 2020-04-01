Two wards chosen for delivery of essentials at people’s doorsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent crowds at stores and markets, two model wards will be chosen where essential supplies will be delivered to the the residents’ doorsteps. The decision was taken at high-level meeting on Tuesday, which was held by MPs PC Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health and labour department officials.

“Stern steps need to be taken to reduce rush at stores, market places and commercial spaces, so it was suggested we try this out. It was first tried in Chandigarh, but the plan failed. So it was decided that we pick two model wards try it out. BBMP officials have sought time to work out the logistics before choosing the wards,” Mohan said.

Chandigarh has a population of around 10 lakh people, but the plan still failed, whereas in Bengaluru, with a population of 1.30 crore, implementing this will be a challenge, said a BBMP official.

Mohan added that the APMC yard will be opened twice a week, and if crowds are well-managed, it could stay open throughout the week. However, if social distancing and crowding cannot be controlled, he said, alternatives will be needed to ensure supplies reach stores and people. Ground reports, however, show that there are no hiccups for vendors to procure supplies and deliver them.

Community, party halls to house contract labourers

The BBMP has announced that it will take over all 214 marriage choultries, conventional halls, samudaya bhavans, party halls and sabha bhavans to house contract labourers and workers. Work for this purpose has been handed over to the labour department, which will work under the BBMP until further orders.

‘Everyone need not wear a mask’

Many supermarkets said that people can only enter if they wear masks. However, the state health and family welfare department issued a circular stating, “Everyone need not wear a mask. It has been brought to the department’s notice that all establishments have made it a rule that everyone needs to wear a mask. The ones who need to wear a mask are those who have symptoms of cold, cough, fever or any other respiratory problems, the ones who are taking care of COVID-19 suspects or confirmed cases, or health workers attending to patients with respiratory symptoms.”