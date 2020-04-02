STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Brush with quarantine

City-based supermodel Jackie Besterwitch has donned her creativity cap as a way  of getting a break from lockdown-induced chaos

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life in quarantine has been slowpaced for all but citybased supermodel Jackie Besterwitch is choosing to make the most of her time during lockdown. The style siren has recently donned the cap of an artist and has come up with a series of paintings that depict her current state of mind. Known for her makeup skills, one might expect makeup tutorials or a live chat from her about her daily routine, but Besterwitch often has a habit of doing the “not the obvious”. So a break from her domestic chores led to her taking to paints and a canvas. “I love household chores but I wanted to take a little break from it.

My house has never been so sparkling clean,” says Besterwitch, as she laughs, adding, “Painting for me has always been therapeutic. It’s what is keeping me going.” She speaks to CE about the five paintings that she has completed, which, she says, are mostly abstract. “My piece has lot of usage of colour. People might feel a little lost to find the meaning behind it but for me it speaks volumes.” Her own life has been the inspiration for some of them. “The paintings are mostly inspired from my life, which has lot of chaos but also has hope. In the present situation, my hope is that the current pandemic gets over soon so that people can return to their normal life.”

Though not a professional artist, this isn’t the model’s first stint with art. A decade ago, Besterwitch used to make caricatures of her sister, which she framed for the emotional connection it had. When the caricature got a lot of appreciation, she decided to take it more seriously. “But I was not happy doing caricatures. Since I was always into makeup, which is also a kind of art form that involves painting faces, I decided to try my hand with colours.

I loved doing abstract art, which gave so much of scope to express my emotions,” says the 44-years-old. Besterwitch is planning to have an exhibition of all her paintings once the pandemic settles down. “The problem I am facing right now is that I am running out of raw materials and due to the lockdown, I am unable to source them either,” says Besterwitch, who is looking forward to finishing her passion project soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp