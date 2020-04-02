Brush with quarantine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life in quarantine has been slowpaced for all but citybased supermodel Jackie Besterwitch is choosing to make the most of her time during lockdown. The style siren has recently donned the cap of an artist and has come up with a series of paintings that depict her current state of mind. Known for her makeup skills, one might expect makeup tutorials or a live chat from her about her daily routine, but Besterwitch often has a habit of doing the “not the obvious”. So a break from her domestic chores led to her taking to paints and a canvas. “I love household chores but I wanted to take a little break from it.

My house has never been so sparkling clean,” says Besterwitch, as she laughs, adding, “Painting for me has always been therapeutic. It’s what is keeping me going.” She speaks to CE about the five paintings that she has completed, which, she says, are mostly abstract. “My piece has lot of usage of colour. People might feel a little lost to find the meaning behind it but for me it speaks volumes.” Her own life has been the inspiration for some of them. “The paintings are mostly inspired from my life, which has lot of chaos but also has hope. In the present situation, my hope is that the current pandemic gets over soon so that people can return to their normal life.”

Though not a professional artist, this isn’t the model’s first stint with art. A decade ago, Besterwitch used to make caricatures of her sister, which she framed for the emotional connection it had. When the caricature got a lot of appreciation, she decided to take it more seriously. “But I was not happy doing caricatures. Since I was always into makeup, which is also a kind of art form that involves painting faces, I decided to try my hand with colours.

I loved doing abstract art, which gave so much of scope to express my emotions,” says the 44-years-old. Besterwitch is planning to have an exhibition of all her paintings once the pandemic settles down. “The problem I am facing right now is that I am running out of raw materials and due to the lockdown, I am unable to source them either,” says Besterwitch, who is looking forward to finishing her passion project soon.