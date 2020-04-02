 Cargo train off to Howrah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cater to the need to transport essential commodities on account of COVID-19, the South Western Railway flagged off its first special parcel train from Yesvantpur to Howrah at 1 pm on Wednesday. This is the first timetabled goods train to be launched in SWR as luggage trains always run only to open timings.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division A N Krishna Reddy told TNIE, “The wagons carried hatchling eggs, mangoes, water melons, pepper and medicines.” The Yesvantpur-Howrah Biweekly Parcel Special will run four trips upto April 11 on Wednesdays and Saturdays via Jolarpettai, Chennai, Gudur, Duvvada and Bhadrak.