STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID puts a halt to teleserials

Sources from Colors Kannada said that they have no option but to stop these soaps. “We normally have a bank of episodes for at least a week.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers assist police in preventing motorists from violating lockdown rules in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those dependent on daily soaps to kill time during the lockdown, here is some bad news. As most of the channels have halted shooting, they are airing old episodes and it will be long before viewers get to watch new episodes. There are many regional Kannada channels, including Colors Kannada, Zee Kannada, Udaya and Suvarna that air daily soaps. Hundreds of artistes and technicians are involved in shooting. 

Sources from Colors Kannada said that they have no option but to stop these soaps. “We normally have a bank of episodes for at least a week. All these episodes will finish by April 3, 2020,’’ official sources said. 
Ashwini Anish, dialogue writer and creative head for Magalu Janaki, a popular soap on Colors Kannada, told TNIE that they stopped shooting since March 18. “The episodes being telecast were shot prior to March 18,” she said.

On the other hand, many artistes and technicians, who work on daily wages, will have a problem. “There are two kinds of payment, one is similar to a monthly salary which many main artists and well-known senior artistes get. However, a large number of people who are small-time artistes, are paid on a day-to-day basis. They will not be paid,’’ a source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp