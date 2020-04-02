COVID puts a halt to teleserials

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those dependent on daily soaps to kill time during the lockdown, here is some bad news. As most of the channels have halted shooting, they are airing old episodes and it will be long before viewers get to watch new episodes. There are many regional Kannada channels, including Colors Kannada, Zee Kannada, Udaya and Suvarna that air daily soaps. Hundreds of artistes and technicians are involved in shooting.

Sources from Colors Kannada said that they have no option but to stop these soaps. “We normally have a bank of episodes for at least a week. All these episodes will finish by April 3, 2020,’’ official sources said.

Ashwini Anish, dialogue writer and creative head for Magalu Janaki, a popular soap on Colors Kannada, told TNIE that they stopped shooting since March 18. “The episodes being telecast were shot prior to March 18,” she said.

On the other hand, many artistes and technicians, who work on daily wages, will have a problem. “There are two kinds of payment, one is similar to a monthly salary which many main artists and well-known senior artistes get. However, a large number of people who are small-time artistes, are paid on a day-to-day basis. They will not be paid,’’ a source said.