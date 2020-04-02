COVID: St John’s Hospital creates 200-bed quarantine area

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ST John’s Medical College Hospital management on Wednesday informed the state government that it has set aside a special 200-bed unit to be used as a quarantine facility, if need be. The announcement was made at a meeting the hospital’s management held with Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, along with BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar. The DyCM said this unit, on Sarjapur Road, has adequate ventilators and isolation rooms.

Dr Paul Parathazham, director of the hospital, said that all staffers have been trained to handle patients during the pandemic. There are 15 ICU beds and a team of consultant doctors to assist people. According to hospital officials, special arrangements have been made to screen, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients or suspected cases.

Also, for the welfare of staffers, isolated residential units have been set up on campus. St John’s is producing and maintaining supply of face masks, PPE kits and sanitisers. For any queries, people can call 080-66744788 or visit their page online. This is in addition to the 31 fever clinics set up by the BBMP across the city and the government hospitals being made available for housing patients. The BBMP also recently took over 17 hospitals to convert them into quarantine zones.

Aerospace, defence exempt

Bengaluru: Industries supplying to defence and aerospace manufacturing sectors are also exempted from

the lockdown, said a circular from state government. Principal Secretary to the government of commerce and industries Gaurav Gupta said that the said certain industries like food and pharma were given exemptions.