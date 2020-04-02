Elective cancer treatment put off for 2 weeks, only emergencies allowed: Kidwai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Radiotherapy and chemotherapy patients can postpone elective treatment for two weeks to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus, the Kidwai Memorial Institute said in a press statement on Wednesday. Cancer patients have low immunity which heightens their susceptibility to infections, including Covid-19, which could pose a threat to their lives, the release said.

“It is necessary to avoid coming out of the house as far as possible. Those developing breathing difficulty, bleeding, abdmonial distension, difficulty in swallowing and severe pain, should visit the hospital and get examined by doctors. We have also kept the hospital ready to treat emergency cases,” director of the institute Dr C Ramachandra said.

It is not necessary that all patients rush to the institute and increase the crowd. “In case COVID-19 affects cancer patients, the outcome could be very bad. Hence we have advised to postpone all kinds of elective treatment till April 15,” he said.The institute has 4,000-5,000 patients and employees. It has has seen a 90 per cent drop in footfall due to the pandemic. However, some people still turn up for minor issues which is not required, he added.