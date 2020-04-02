Fuelled by duty

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many are now getting used to a new way of life, one that comes with the struggles of

working from home. Harsha KR, on the other hand, hasn’t noticed any change in his daily schedule. “The whole world has almost shut down but I am still working. I have not taken a single day off,” says Harsha, who works in the distribution centre for Indane gas in Arakere. Like every other day, his day starts at 10 am. “I deliver LPG gas cylinders in Arakere. Every day, I have a minimum of 40 deliveries. Once my quota for the day is done, I return home,” says the 28-year-old, who has been in this job for last eight months.

“I keep up with updates about the number of people affected every day and I know that the number of people getting infected is increasing day by day. But unfortunately, our job is very much on the go,” says Harsha, who hails from Tumakuru district. Harsha was living in Bengaluru with his parents and brother, until the outbreak of virus. Fearing an infection and worried about their financial survival, his family moved back to their village. “My worried parents call me every day.

They have even told me leave this job and return to my village because you can always earn money in the future if you are healthy,” says Harsha, who wants to retain his financial independence. Safety, however, still comes first. “Each time I deliver a cylinder at a customer’s house I sanitise my hands. I always have my mask on and at the end of the day, I take a shower to clean myself. I also make sure I wash my clothes with an antiseptic lotion,” says Harsha, who was given these safety gear by his company.

Counting down days to the end of this pandemic, the young lad is looking froward to reuniting with

his family again. “I can’t wait to meet my mother. I understand the risks involved because if I get infected it will be very difficult to return to my regular life but I can’t give up on my job either.”