Govt to help farmers, procure agri produce

By Express News Service

BENGALURU The state government announced a number of measures on Wednesday to help farmers who are in distress due to the countrywide lockdown. After chairing a high-level meeting with ministers and officers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government will procure agricultural produce directly from farmers if they are unable to sell it.

“I am directing all deputy commissioners to procure agricultural produce from farmers if they are not able to sell it and distribute it in their districts. If there is any loss, the government will compensate it,” the CM said and directed the agriculture department officers to place special emphasis on taking measures to help farmers. In the past few days many farmers have dumped agriculture produce on roads and many have even left it without harvesting as they were not sure of even earning what they invested.

The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a farmer in Kalaburagi district, who committed suicide on Tuesday. Yediyurappa said the government will procure around 7 lakh litres of excess milk from the Karnataka Milk Federation every day from Thursday and distribute it in slums through urban local bodies. He said clear directions were given to the police to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities.

“Earlier, certain vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, watermelons, musk melons and grapes were exported to other states, but due to the lockdown there was drop in demand,” he said, adding that the government was finding alternatives such as processing of tomato, grape etc, wherever possible.

“We are in touch with railway officials with regard to sending perishable goods to markets in other states. The government will ensure that the supply chain for perishable and essential goods is intact and it will support the farmers,” he added.

The CM said sericulture markets in the state will be opened and directions have been issued to open rice and dal mills.