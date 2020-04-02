STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘It’s a tough time for an artiste’

Iam trying to stay positive and use the time to introspect, which is a large part of an artiste’s work.

Published: 02nd April 2020

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Iam trying to stay positive and use the time to introspect, which is a large part of an artiste’s work. I cannot comprehend what this lockdown would mean for the future of performing arts. Financially speaking, it is a difficult time to be an artiste at this time. We will see shock waves through the year,” says Sharanya Ramprakash, a theatre person from Bengaluru. She is among hundreds of artistes from the performing arts fraternity in the state, who have lost major assignments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sector, which is largely informal, includes actors, dancers, singers, makeup artistes, writers, camera helpers, stage designers, stunt artistes, and magicians. Their sustenance depends upon other members of the cast and crew as much as it does on the audience.

Artistes say these are tough times for the fraternity, with many out of income during these crucial months. Theatre director Mangala N,  Sanchari Theatre, says there are at least 30 theatre troupes in Bengaluru alone. Among the most affected are those in company Natak, who depend on daily ticket revenue for income. Several troupes are engaged in projects and performances during the summer vacation. An artiste equated the three months’ revenue from workshop to a whole year’s earnings.

“A couple of such extensive teaching and professional workshops would have earned me `3 lakh at least during the three months,” says Mangala.Theatre music composer Devananda Varaprasad says music has no season and is being used to spread awareness about the virus over social media. However, there are several other members such as Hakki Pikki and street performers that depend on daily proceeds. “Street play artistes depend on the government, who took their help to publicise various projects. They now remain economically stranded during the lockdown,” he says.

Even while the six-month Yakshagana season began in November, M A Hegde, Yakshagana Academy President, believes that the cast and crew are also strongly impacted. Yakshagana, a popular art form in Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, and to a certain extent in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, largely depends on the Harake Seva through temples, where people request a performance and pay for it if a wish is fulfilled. “Only a handful of performers have regular income from the temples that appoint them,” says Hegde.

Performance and narrative folk art of the country are alive today only because of the resilience of the practitioners, highlights Dr Bitasta Das, visiting faculty UG programme, Indian Institute of Science. “Art created by traditional groups has also taken a hit as it does not have a formal market, and the closure of 
businesses means loss of livelihood to these artists,” she says.

Theatre activist and 
founder of Charaka, Prasanna Heggodu, also says the most organised handloom cooperative are in dire 
straits, and are even contemplating on crowdfunding to pay salaries.

