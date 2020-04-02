Railway gateman clashes with cop in Dharmapuri

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR was filed against a level crossing gateman attached to Bengaluru Railway Division under numerous sections at Dharmapuri, by Tamil Nadu police. Dharmapuri station comes under Bengaluru Division. The incident involved an altercation between two railway staffers and local police at the level crossing gate on Vannampatti Road on Tuesday.

The accused, Nanjappan, was on duty at the gate when Chinnarayaudu Mistry, a gangman, completed his duty on the tracks and reached the spot and was chatting with Nanjappan, said a railway source. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Ratna Kumar, on his rounds of the town, wanted to know why they were out when Section 144 CrPC was in place.

When they replied that they were railway staff on duty, Kumar was furious, and said that trains were not running. Major arguments ensued, followed by the inspector manhandling the gateman. Dharmapuri SP Rajan said the gateman allegedly taken up a rod to attack the cop, so it was decided that an FIR would be filed. He denied that the cop had manhandled the gangman.