Siddaramaiah asks all Congress legislators to contribute at least Rs 1 lakh

The virus has made matters worse for labourers and farmers who were still reeling under the aftermath of floods.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked party legislators and MPs to contribute a minimum of Rs 1 lakh towards KPCC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Appealing to all party legislators to stand with the government in the times of need, Siddaramaiah asked them to contribute to the relief fund which will later be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Coronavirus has brought great difficulties to the people of Karnataka. The working class has been forced to struggle for food, water, jobs, medicines and supplies. The virus has made matters worse for labourers and farmers who were still reeling under the aftermath of floods. The Central and the state governments should have addressed all issues faced by the people but they haven’t been able to do that effectively. Hence, for the sake of people, we must stand with the government,” Siddaramaiah said in his appeal.

All party MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been directed to hand over their contributions to the new KPCC president D K Shivakumar or COVID-19 Task Force members. Siddaramaiah has sought donation from the leaders’ personal expenditure. Once all legislators and MPs contribute, the party has decided to hand it over to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

