By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since I moved to Bengaluru, I’ve definitely been living an introvert life. It’s just me, myself and my music. Even though I have my studio in Mumbai, I’ve got used to waking up to the DAW on my computer in Bengaluru. There is no timing but I try to sleep early so that I can wake up early.

When we were hit with the lockdown due to COVID 19, I only had to make a few adjustments with regards to food, and spending time with my family. It’s not a very healthy feeling to be alienated and not having a social life, but in times like these, I realised I could make the adjustment. Having no regular assignment would actually give you a lot of time for your own self. In my line of work, technology is changing rapidly and I have to keep updating myself with various software and applications evolving. So when a window like this opens, it is a blessing in disguise.

My advice to anyone in the music field or interested in being part of this field is to look at this as an opportunity to either learn an instrument or to update yourself with a lot of stuff that went past you because you were busy doing so many other things. These are tough times that we are going through but this too shall pass. Please stay safe, and stay at home.