Virus may have crept into Karnataka’s expenditure strategy  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government seems to be reworking its expenditure strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The finance department on Wednesday directed secretaries, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of all the departments not to issue any orders for any ongoing projects or new works.

If any such orders have already been issued, the officers have been directed by the finance department to withdraw them.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds the finance portfolio. The directive issued to the officers said that in the next two days, the finance department will come out with a separate order on expenses planned. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and slowdown in the economy, the state government is likely to make changes in its expenditure strategy to cope with the situation.

However, it is still not clear how the change in strategy would impact the projects and schemes announced by the chief minister in the state budget and the ongoing works. Like most other states, the administration in Karnataka too is focussed on fighting the pandemic. With 110 COVID-19-positive cases reported in the state, the government is taking several measures to contain the spread of the disease.