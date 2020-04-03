ASHA workers attacked, cops act too late

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ASHA workers, engaged to spread awareness about the coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly assaulted in Saadiqnagar, near Saraipalya, on Wednesday. They were conducting a survey in view of the virus spreading through those who had returned to the state after attending a religious congregation in Delhi.

Based on a complaint by a senior health inspector from the health department, the police finally filed a case and detained three persons on Thursday and are questioning them.

Condemning the incident, Sriramulu shared the video in his Twitter handle and said, “The doctors, nurses and health workers who toil day and night are like Gods. Respect them. Will not sit idle if they are attacked. Beware!”

Krishnaveni, one of the victims, in a video message which went viral, alleged that they were ‘gheraoed’ by some residents and all of them abused. Hennur police filed a case on Thursday against a group of men who allegedly thrashed and misbehaved with the ASHA workers, only after Health Minister B Sriramulu and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan tweeted and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Krishnaveni said she and other co-workers had gone there to collect details of the suspected patients of COVID-19. Then a man went inside a mosque and announced that residents should not share any details with the ASHA workers. A group of men who heard this, gathered and snatched Krishnaveni’s mobile phone and also tore the papers which had details of the suspects. They did not allow her to call the officials of the health department or the police. Meanwhile, other workers who were in the neighbourhood were also thrashed by the men.

A senior police officer from East Division said, “Hoysala police arrived when they received an alert. It was a verbal argument between the ASHA workers and the local residents. They did not give any complaint, so no case was registered.”